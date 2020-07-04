Nancy McCall Johnson
Augusta, GA—Nancy McCall Johnson, 71, entered into rest on July 3, 2020.
Mrs. Johnson was a loving wife, mother, and Nanny who cherished spending time with her family and her beloved dog Ephie Jean. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors tending to her flowers and vegetable plants. Nancy spent 45 years in the civil service field at Fort Gordon, GA. She was a long-time member at Bayvale Baptist Church, where she was active in all church functions and later in life, at Pine View Baptist Church.
Left to treasure her memory include her devoted husband, Bill Johnson; son, Jason Martin (Leigh Margaret), step-daughters, Christy Crabbe (Pat), and Teresa Black (Tim); grandchildren Lilly Martin, McCall Martin, Liam Crabbe, and Mary Black; brother, Dak McCall (Barbara); sister, Sheila Herndon (Alan); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road on Monday, July 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11am at Pine View Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest at Memorial Park. Pallbearer's honoring Mrs. Nancy McCall Johnson include William McCall, Stuart McCall Jr., Evan Vakoc, Caleb Vakoc, Scott Carswell, and Courtney Newman. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Pine View Baptist Church. Please keep in mind Elliott Sons Funeral Home will be abiding by current COVID-19 restrictions.
