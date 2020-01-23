|
|
Nanette Blanchard Tankersley
Appling, Georgia—Nanette Blanchard Tankersley, 86, wife of the late Robert Vernon Tankersley, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday January 26, 2020, in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with the Pastor David Stockton officiating.
Mrs. Tankersley, a lifelong resident of Appling, was the daughter of the late Paul and Louella Blanchard. She was a longtime member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce "Robbie" Wiley; two grandchildren, Natalie Wiley (Jon Lee) and Tripp Anderson (Marsha); three great-grandchildren, Hali Wiley, McKenzie Anderson and Parker Anderson; and her sister Dorothy Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Tankersley, a daughter, Nancy Tankersley Anderson, a grandson, Robert Blanchard Anderson, and two sisters, Lillian Tankersley and Miriam Ashmore.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Becky Pentecost for her loving care.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Damascus Baptist Cemetery Fund, 6575 Ridge Road, Appling, GA 30802.
The family will receive friends following the service at Damascus Baptist Church.
STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA- 706-556-6524. Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020