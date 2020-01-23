Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette Tankersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette Blanchard Tankersley


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette Blanchard Tankersley Obituary
Nanette Blanchard Tankersley
Appling, Georgia—Nanette Blanchard Tankersley, 86, wife of the late Robert Vernon Tankersley, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday January 26, 2020, in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with the Pastor David Stockton officiating.
Mrs. Tankersley, a lifelong resident of Appling, was the daughter of the late Paul and Louella Blanchard. She was a longtime member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce "Robbie" Wiley; two grandchildren, Natalie Wiley (Jon Lee) and Tripp Anderson (Marsha); three great-grandchildren, Hali Wiley, McKenzie Anderson and Parker Anderson; and her sister Dorothy Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Tankersley, a daughter, Nancy Tankersley Anderson, a grandson, Robert Blanchard Anderson, and two sisters, Lillian Tankersley and Miriam Ashmore.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Becky Pentecost for her loving care.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Damascus Baptist Cemetery Fund, 6575 Ridge Road, Appling, GA 30802.
The family will receive friends following the service at Damascus Baptist Church.
STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA- 706-556-6524. Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/24/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -