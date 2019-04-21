|
The day before Easter, April 20, 2019, Naomi's prayers were answered. In the quiet of the morning she slipped away to join her beloved husband of 62 years, Dave, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Naomi was born November 14, 1919, the youngest of seven children born to Lucy Wilson Brooks and Charles Brooks of Brooklyn, NY. Left to mourn are her three sons; David Franklin McClendon Jr. (Patricia) of Brick, NJ, Dennis M. McClendon (Bettie) of Evans, GA and Dale R. McClendon of Plainsboro, NJ. In addition, Naomi is survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Morningside of Evans, Stevens Park Health and Rehabilitation and a special friend, Mary Ann Jackson, for the care given Naomi during her stay. Naomi tried to finish each visit with a "thank you". To those of you who shared this 99-year journey with Naomi, we just say "thank you"!
A celebration of life, a celebration of a job well done, will be held for Naomi in Princeton, NJ followed by interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
