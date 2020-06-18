Naomi Todd Kitchens
Waynesboro, GA—Naomi Todd Kitchens, a native and lifelong resident of Waynesboro, GA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1928, in Glascock County to the late Willie Mae McCoy and Bob Todd. She was a 1945 Glascock County High School graduate. Naomi retired in 1994 from Burke Manufacturing Company after 30 years of service and retired in 2012 from WalMart after 17 years of service. She was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and attended Greens Cut United Methodist Church. She had a love of gardening flowers and vegetables. Naomi loved to cook for her family and was known for her delicious banana pudding, chicken n dumplings, and fried chicken. She loved the Lord and she never met a stranger and always had a sweet smile upon her face that could light up a room. Her kind spirit touched many people and she will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Wayne and John Wright Kitchens; a granddaughter, Adrienne Michelle Sharpe; and nine siblings.
Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara Sharpe (Jerry) of Waynesboro and Sue Martin (Luther) of Hephzibah; one son, Billy Frank Kitchens (Linda) of Hephzibah; a brother, Carvie A. Todd of Brownsmill, NJ; three sisters-in-law; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, June 19 at the funeral home. Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 20 at Burke Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Sharpe officiating.
Due to the Covid-19, please practice all social distancing guidelines for visitation and service.
Flowers will be accepted as well as memorial contributions made payable to the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.