Mrs. Natalie E. Wiechert entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. at the Elliott Sons Funeral Home-Lumpkin Rd.
Mrs. Wiechert was a native of Wilkes-Barre PA., but has lived in the Augusta area for many years. She worked at World Color in Evans until she retired in 2004. She loved to travel and go bowling and spend time with family and friends. She married her late husband Mr. Lawrence Wiechert in 1964.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Norton, her brothers, Ralph Norton Jr. and Donald Norton. She is survived by her children, Christine (Michael) Ellison, Sherry (Wayne) Granstrom, Andrew Wiechert, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and her sister Janice Timmons.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019