Nathan Robert Bailey
Longmeadow, MA—Nathan Robert Bailey, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, at Chestnut Hill of East Longmeadow Nursing Center. Nathan was born on September 2, 1937, in Augusta, GA, a son of Nathan and Frances (Randolph) Bailey he was a longtime resident of Augusta, before residing in East Longmeadow, MA, for the past several years. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a longtime employee of the Richmond County Board of Education in Augusta, GA. He leaves behind his close friend and companion, Jessie Giorgini of East Longmeadow, MA, along with her family. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Mattie Sue (Christmas) Bailey, and two brothers. A private burial with military honors will be held for Nathan at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Augusta, GA. There are no calling hours. www.hafeyfuneralservice.com
The Augusta Chronicle - April 21, 2020
