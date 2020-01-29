Home

Nathaniel R. Drumming Obituary
Nathaniel R. Drumming
Philadelpha, PA—Mr. Nathaniel R. Drumming, entered into rest January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home. Interment will be in Rolling Green Memorial Park..
Mr. Drumming, a native of Edgefield County attended Bettis Academy.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Dolores; his children, Beverly, Sandra, Terri and Nathaniel; two brothers, Dock Drumming and Pickens (Kirby) Drumming; two sisters, Lena Drumming Hester and Harriet Drumming; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Jan. 30, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
