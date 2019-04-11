|
|
Mrs. Nazerene Robinson Cato entered into rest on April 8, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 825 Williston Road, Beech Island, SC with Rev. Jonathan K. Jones officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Cato, children, Charlie Maurice Cato, Ronald (Victoria) Cato, Glynis (Carlos) Key, Michael Cato and Mark Cato; grandchildren, Carlos (Getina) Cato, Demetrick (Paige) Harden, David Harden, Damaris Harden, Ronald Cato, Jr., Brittany Cato, Dominique Harden-Key, Devonte Cato, and Noah Cato.and her sisters, Elaine Robinson, Linda (Charles) Watson and Brenda (James) Canada , god-sister, Cynthia Abraham and a host of other realtives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Cato will lie in state at the Church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the the service. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019