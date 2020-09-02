Neal Foster
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. James Neal Foster, 71, of Thomson, Georgia entered into rest August 31, 2020 at Comfort Creek Nursing Home in Wadley Ga.
Mr. Foster was born in Hartwell, GA to the late Pete Foster and the late Betty Moorehead Foster.He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam. Mr. Foster worked for Southern Bell, Bellsouth,and retired after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, wood working, watching football and was a Braves Fan.
Mr. Foster was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Hartwell, GA.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Priscilla Foster; daughters, April Norman (James) of Thomson, GA, Kim Foster of Warrenton, GA; brother, Mike Foster (Gail) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Tucker Foster, Rylee Foster and Colbey Norman and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Foster Residence, 2623 McLeroy Drive, Thomson, GA.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of James Neal Foster.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/03/2020