Ned Pruitt, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Jerry Ned Pruitt, Sr., "Big Ned" or " PopPop", 80, entered into the presence of his Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Ned was born in Duncan, South Carolina on August 9, 1939. He was the oldest child of Benjamin Franklin Pruitt and Helen Gregory Pruitt. He grew up loving his Lord as a member of Fairmont Baptist Church in Duncan. He graduated from James F. Byrnes High School in 1957 and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in textile chemistry at Clemson University. He worked throughout his life in the dye/chemical division of several companies starting out at Southern Bleachery in Taylors, SC. He soon moved to Charlotte, NC as a chemist for Ciba-Geigy and then in 1969 moved to Dalton, Georgia. He spent the majority of his career in dye/chemical sales to the textile, carpet and finally the paper industries. He moved to Augusta in 1999 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta for more than 20 years.
Ned was a very loving father, friend and husband. He was an avid golfer but most of all he enjoyed his spending time and working with First Baptist Church of Augusta's "Men with a Mission Ministry".
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Moore Pruitt and his daughter Michelle Pruitt Connolly. Survivors include his son Jerry Ned Pruitt II (Lisa), son-in-law Chad Connelly of Prosperity, SC; grandchildren Helen McCamy Holloway (Rick), Jerry Ned Pruitt III (Jackie), Julia Pruitt, Chad Connelly, Jr., Bennett Connelly, and his second wife Norma Pruitt. He has two surviving siblings, Ray Pruitt of Duncan, SC and Carol Walker of Moore, SC.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. and a funeral service will follow in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. David Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Seneca, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to First Baptist Church of Augusta "Men with a Mission Ministry" and the Alzheimer's Association-Georgia Chapter.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, GA—Jerry Ned Pruitt, Sr., "Big Ned" or " PopPop", 80, entered into the presence of his Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Ned was born in Duncan, South Carolina on August 9, 1939. He was the oldest child of Benjamin Franklin Pruitt and Helen Gregory Pruitt. He grew up loving his Lord as a member of Fairmont Baptist Church in Duncan. He graduated from James F. Byrnes High School in 1957 and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in textile chemistry at Clemson University. He worked throughout his life in the dye/chemical division of several companies starting out at Southern Bleachery in Taylors, SC. He soon moved to Charlotte, NC as a chemist for Ciba-Geigy and then in 1969 moved to Dalton, Georgia. He spent the majority of his career in dye/chemical sales to the textile, carpet and finally the paper industries. He moved to Augusta in 1999 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta for more than 20 years.
Ned was a very loving father, friend and husband. He was an avid golfer but most of all he enjoyed his spending time and working with First Baptist Church of Augusta's "Men with a Mission Ministry".
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Moore Pruitt and his daughter Michelle Pruitt Connolly. Survivors include his son Jerry Ned Pruitt II (Lisa), son-in-law Chad Connelly of Prosperity, SC; grandchildren Helen McCamy Holloway (Rick), Jerry Ned Pruitt III (Jackie), Julia Pruitt, Chad Connelly, Jr., Bennett Connelly, and his second wife Norma Pruitt. He has two surviving siblings, Ray Pruitt of Duncan, SC and Carol Walker of Moore, SC.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. and a funeral service will follow in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. David Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Seneca, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to First Baptist Church of Augusta "Men with a Mission Ministry" and the Alzheimer's Association-Georgia Chapter.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.