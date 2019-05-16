Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Nedra Dorsey
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel
Mrs. Nedra Dorsey, wife of the late Leroy Dorsey, entered into rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 at University Hospital. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her children, Donna (Richard) McConnell, Lawrence Dorsey, one daughter-in-law, Michelle Dorsey; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019
