|
|
Mrs. Nedra Dorsey, wife of the late Leroy Dorsey, entered into rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 at University Hospital. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are her children, Donna (Richard) McConnell, Lawrence Dorsey, one daughter-in-law, Michelle Dorsey; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019