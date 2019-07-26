Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Nell Parker Overton Obituary
Nell Parker Overton
Augusta, GA—Nell Parker Overton, 95, beloved wife of the late James Scott Overton, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday July 29, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
Mrs. Overton was born and raised in Montezuma, GA and was the daughter of the late William David and Melvina Bishop Parker. She retired after more than 50 years as a teacher with the Richmond County Board of Education. Mrs. Overton was a longtime active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was active with the Women's College of Georgia.
Mrs. Overton is survived by her son, James David Overton; her daughters, Nancy Overton Hinman (Richard) and Susan Overton Ransom (George); her grandchildren, Jessica Ransom, Kathryn Lee Overton, Rebecca Taylor, and Charles McCoy, III (Michelle); and by her great-grandchildren, Delonie, Sadie, Zoey, and Ryan.
If so desired memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 4303 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA, 30907.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/27/19 & 7/28/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019
