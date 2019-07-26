|
Nell Parker Overton
Augusta, GA—Nell Parker Overton, 95, beloved wife of the late James Scott Overton, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday July 29, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
Mrs. Overton was born and raised in Montezuma, GA and was the daughter of the late William David and Melvina Bishop Parker. She retired after more than 50 years as a teacher with the Richmond County Board of Education. Mrs. Overton was a longtime active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was active with the Women's College of Georgia.
Mrs. Overton is survived by her son, James David Overton; her daughters, Nancy Overton Hinman (Richard) and Susan Overton Ransom (George); her grandchildren, Jessica Ransom, Kathryn Lee Overton, Rebecca Taylor, and Charles McCoy, III (Michelle); and by her great-grandchildren, Delonie, Sadie, Zoey, and Ryan.
If so desired memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 4303 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA, 30907.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/27/19 & 7/28/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019