Nellie Truchsess
Martinez, GA—Nellie DeRaymond Truchsess, 99, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, in her home in Martinez, GA. Nellie, a native of Easton, PA, was born on April 26, 1920.
Nellie was a graduate of Churchman Business College in Easton, PA. Over the years, she was employed by the Morning Free Press, Easton, PA, Johnson and Johnson Personal Products, New Brunswick, NJ, Fort Madison Country Club, Fort Madison, IA, and Delaware Nature Center, Wilmington, DE.
Nellie married Harold F. Truchsess in September of 1941, and together they raised six children while living in New Jersey, Iowa, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Florida. In 1999, they moved to Augusta, GA.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Truchsess, her parents, Joseph and Josephine DeRaymond, a sister, Philomena Wolf, and a son, Harold W. Truchsess.
Nellie is survived by her five children, Patricia Sanders (James) of Honesdale, PA, Kathleen Laughlin (Larry) of Martinez, GA, Dr. Jeanette Truchsess of White Bear Lake, MN, Julia Flechner (Jimmy) of Sandy Hook, CT, and Mary McConnell (Joseph) of Plantation, FL, a sister, Josephine Lane, of Cincinnati, OH, and a brother, Raymond DeRaymond, of Easton, PA, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, all who loved her dearly.
Nellie was a devoted wife and mother, a beautiful woman inside and out, an avid reader, artistic, intelligent, and humble. She will be especially remembered for her wisdom, her giving and generous heart, her love for family and friends, and her deep love for the Lord and His Word.
She was a beloved member of Redeemer Church in Evans, GA. For many years, she led the Redeemer card ministry and was a faithful prayer warrior.
A memorial service celebrating Nellie's life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Redeemer Church, 2540 William Few Parkway, Evans, GA 30809, with Reverend Charlie Stakely and Reverend Jay Miller officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Church, Evans.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 8/18/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019