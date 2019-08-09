The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Church
2540 William Few Parkway
Evans, GA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Truchsess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Truchsess


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Truchsess Obituary
Nellie Truchsess
Martinez, GA—Nellie DeRaymond Truchsess, 99, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, in her home in Martinez, GA. Nellie, a native of Easton, PA, was born on April 26, 1920.
Nellie was a graduate of Churchman Business College in Easton, PA. Over the years, she was employed by the Morning Free Press, Easton, PA, Johnson and Johnson Personal Products, New Brunswick, NJ, Fort Madison Country Club, Fort Madison, IA, and Delaware Nature Center, Wilmington, DE.
Nellie married Harold F. Truchsess in September of 1941, and together they raised six children while living in New Jersey, Iowa, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Florida. In 1999, they moved to Augusta, GA.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Truchsess, her parents, Joseph and Josephine DeRaymond, a sister, Philomena Wolf, and a son, Harold W. Truchsess.
Nellie is survived by her five children, Patricia Sanders (James) of Honesdale, PA, Kathleen Laughlin (Larry) of Martinez, GA, Dr. Jeanette Truchsess of White Bear Lake, MN, Julia Flechner (Jimmy) of Sandy Hook, CT, and Mary McConnell (Joseph) of Plantation, FL, a sister, Josephine Lane, of Cincinnati, OH, and a brother, Raymond DeRaymond, of Easton, PA, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, all who loved her dearly.
Nellie was a devoted wife and mother, a beautiful woman inside and out, an avid reader, artistic, intelligent, and humble. She will be especially remembered for her wisdom, her giving and generous heart, her love for family and friends, and her deep love for the Lord and His Word.
She was a beloved member of Redeemer Church in Evans, GA. For many years, she led the Redeemer card ministry and was a faithful prayer warrior.
A memorial service celebrating Nellie's life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Redeemer Church, 2540 William Few Parkway, Evans, GA 30809, with Reverend Charlie Stakely and Reverend Jay Miller officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Church, Evans.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 8/18/19

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now