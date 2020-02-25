|
Ms. Nellie Virginia Brown
Hephzibah, Ga.—Ms. Nellie Virginia Brown entered into rest Thursday, February 20 ,2020, in Charlie Norwood VAMC, Uptown, surrounded by her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory loving daughter and son-in-law Tamika (Rev. James) Kendrick; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, Rev. Clarence Moore, officiating.
Interment, Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville Ga.
The family is requesting floral arrangements and potted plants in lieu of standing sprays. Kinsey &Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020