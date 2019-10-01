Home

Nellie Wills Quiller Obituary
Mrs. Nellie Wills Quiller
Beech Island, SC—Mrs. Nellie Wills Quiller, formerly of Dorr Avenue, Belvedere, SC, entered into rest September 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Quiller, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry and Mother of the Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Ida Mae Mims; five grandchildren, Arnold (Diane) Gardenhire, Cheryl Gardenhire, Patrick (Trena) Gardenhire, Eric Gardenhire and Nell (Keefe) Royal; eleven great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Patrick (Trena) Gardenhire, 500 Pepper Branch Road, Beech Island or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/02/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
