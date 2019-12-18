|
Nelson Sayford
Augusta, GA—Mr. Nelson F. Sayford, 70, entered into rest Monday, December 16, 2019.
Nelson was born in Chattanooga, TN to Mary Alice and Alan N. Sayford. He spent a majority of his childhood in Ponte Vedra, FL, where he was a member of Jacksonville Beach Church of Christ. After graduating from Georgia Tech, he taught at the university before relocating to Augusta, where he spent the remainder of life. Nelson retired from University Hospital as director of management engineering. A devout Christian servant and active member of Central Church of Christ, Nelson mentored and inspired many young people who have gone on to lead successful lives and carry on his legacy.
Survivors include: sister, Susanna (Ron) Kincaid; niece, Lydia Kincaid and nephew, Caleb Kincaid; uncle, Capt. Rhodes Boykin, Jr., U.S. Navy; cousins, Rhodes Boykin, II, Kathy (Craig) Ulman, Pam (Benjamin) Hoxworth, William (Ann) Carter, Randall Carter, Carol Vandergriff, and long-time family friend, Lizzie Norton. Although Nelson never had any children of his own, he had two special men who were like sons to him: Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hale and Shaun (DeAnna) Brooks. Nelson was predeceased by his parents, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Central Church of Christ with Minister Jeremy Hinote and Rev. Sam Welsh officiating. Burial will take place at Springhill Cemetery and Funeral Home, Nashville, TN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Church of Christ Youth Ministry, 3650 Riverwatch Parkway, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday, starting at 1:00 P.M. at the church.
