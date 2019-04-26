Mrs. Neoma Horne Finley, age 94, beloved wife of the late Earl Finley, entered into rest Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mrs. Finley was born in Aiken, SC to the late Grover C. and Rosa Bell Fulmer Horne. Mrs. Finley had retired from Homestead Draperies and was a member of Martinez Baptist Church. She loved being with children and spending time with them and attending church.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Reverend Phillip Winsett and Chaplain Ellis Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The nephews will be pallbearers.



In addition to Mrs. Finely's husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Lybrand and a brother, Harvey Horne.



Family members include a sister, Kathleen Horne Willis of Aiken, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive flowers or, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church, 3632 Lynwood Drive, Martinez, GA 30907.



The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home and also Saturday one hour prior to the service.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019