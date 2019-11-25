Home

Neva Taylor Cawthon Obituary
Neva Taylor Cawthon
Evans, Georgia—Neva Taylor Cawthon, 68, wife of Steve Cawthon, their Earth angel, received her wings on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cawthon, daughter of the late Leona Mae Young Taylor and Conley Taylor, was born in Greenville, KY. She was an RN with Select Specialty Hospital, and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Celebration Choir.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Christopher Cawthon, of Augusta; her siblings, Jo Bradford (Kennon), of Elberton, GA, Ken Taylor (Carla), also of Elberton, and Joyce Westbrook; many nieces and nephews; and Wanda Clark, her sister by choice.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Cawthon, Keith Cawthon, Ken Taylor, Ricky Clark, Bob Lane, and Travis Lane.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, 1600 Duke Street, Ste 500, Alexandria, VA 22314.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/26/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019
