Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Bruce Harrington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Bruce Harrington Obituary
Nicholas Bruce"Nick" Harrington, 51, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Harrington was born in Columbia, SC and was an excellent cabinet maker and worked with Columbia Custom Cabinets. He loved race cars, fishing, his animals and his Gamecocks. Nick was very loyal to his friends.

He is survived by his mother, Janeen H. Dyson; two sisters, Robin Slover (Larry) and Pam Germanos (George); his Aunt Joey Moynihan of Florida; one nephew, Evan Dekle (Billie); two nieces, Diana Ryan and Laurie Germanos; many cousins and great nieces and great nephews; and his dog, Jack, his beloved American Bulldog and best friend.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold L. Harrington and his beloved grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Memory of Nick Harrington, PO Box 1000, Harlem, GA 30814.

Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now