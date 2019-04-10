|
Nicholas J. "Nick" Scavens, 96, husband of the late Katherine Holland Scavens, of Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.
Mr. Scavens was born in Sparta, GA and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. He was the owner of Scavens Men's Shop in Edgefield, SC. and a veteran of the U.S. Merchant Marine, WWII.
Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca (Bobby) Tidwell; one son, Joseph "Jo" (Angel) Scavens; one grandson, David (Jennifer) Duvall; and two great grandchildren, Rebecca and Hampton Duvall.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield County Hospital, PO Box 590, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019