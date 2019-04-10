Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Scavens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. "Nick" Scavens


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas J. "Nick" Scavens Obituary
Nicholas J. "Nick" Scavens, 96, husband of the late Katherine Holland Scavens, of Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.

Graveside services will be 11 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Scavens was born in Sparta, GA and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. He was the owner of Scavens Men's Shop in Edgefield, SC. and a veteran of the U.S. Merchant Marine, WWII.

Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca (Bobby) Tidwell; one son, Joseph "Jo" (Angel) Scavens; one grandson, David (Jennifer) Duvall; and two great grandchildren, Rebecca and Hampton Duvall.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield County Hospital, PO Box 590, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now