Nicholas "Nick" Latargia Sr.
Nicholas "Nick" Latargia Sr.
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Latargia Sr. passed peacefully at his home in North Augusta, South Carolina on August 27, 2020, where he went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 92. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 20, 1928.
He is predeceased by Eleanor Latargia, his loving wife of 41 years, and his son Nicholas "Nicky" Latargia, Jr.
Nick will lovingly be remembered by his son Michael (Deena) Latargia; granddaughter Ashley (Justin) Hensley; granddaughter Alyssa Latargia Williams, great grandchildren, Ellie Williams, Garren Williams, and Emory Hensley.
Nick was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a studio manager at WRDW, Channel 12 for 40 years, was a cameraman for many years for CBS Sports at the Augusta National Master's Tournament; and for First Baptist of Church of Augusta.
In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to the Edgefield County Senior Citizens Council as the staff and seniors made such a difference in Nick's quality of life for the past year.
Due to COVID-19 we are asking that family and friends social distance at the service and we will welcome friends after the service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
