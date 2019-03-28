|
Mr. Nicholos Wilkins entered into rest on Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his plhis children, Konstance Wilkins, Ka'Miyah Wilkins and their mother, Shanique Vincent; his parents, Walter and Melvena Wilkins; sisters, Patricia (Durrell) Moses, Alena Wilkins; nephew, Elliott Moses; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019