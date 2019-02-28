Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Marie Smith


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicole Marie Smith Obituary
Ms. Nicole Marie Smith entered into rest February 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Gilbert-Lambuth Chapel, Paine College on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ralph Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are a son, Daquan Ross; mother, Joyce Smith; father, Anthony Smith; sister, Tarsha O'Bryant; brother, Carlton Smith( Sabel) and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home ,2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, Ga. 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now