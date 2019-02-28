|
|
Ms. Nicole Marie Smith entered into rest February 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Gilbert-Lambuth Chapel, Paine College on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ralph Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are a son, Daquan Ross; mother, Joyce Smith; father, Anthony Smith; sister, Tarsha O'Bryant; brother, Carlton Smith( Sabel) and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home ,2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, Ga. 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019