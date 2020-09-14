1/1
Nikki Gavalas Nance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nikki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nikki Gavalas Nance
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Nikki Gavalas Nance, 75, who entered into rest September 12, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock from Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas B. Wilkes III, Rev. Randall Haase and Rev. Dr. Anthony N. Gavalas officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Nance was a native of Augusta, GA, having made North Augusta, SC her home for the past 20 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Stillwell Sunday School Class and the Knox-Wilhelm Circle. Mrs. Nance retired form Thermal Ceramics, formerly known Babcock and Wilcox, with 42 years of service. During her career, she provided immense leadership as the first female to serve on the Board of Directors and as the first female Vice President of Human Resources. She enjoyed her time at the beach and volunteering with the United Way. Mrs. Nance will be fondly remembered for her love of family and for having a servant's heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nickolas and Louise Gavalas.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Lester Alan Nance; two daughters, Rebecca Nance (Doug) Carroll, Brooklet, GA, Deborah Nance (Wayne) Kunze, North Augusta, SC; two brothers, Rev. Dr. Anthony N. Gavalas, Athens, GA, Joseph L. (Donnis) Gavalas, Canton, GA; a sister, Vikena Gavalas (Milton) Thigpen, Philomath, GA; five grandchildren, Stephen Carroll, Nicole (Joe) Snoad, Meagan Owen, Michael Kunze and Mitchell Kunze.
Pallbearers will be Nickolas Anthony Gavalas III, Anthony George Gavalas, Victor Eugene Gavalas, Michael Joseph Gavalas, Nicholas George Gavalas, Robert Kip Gordon, Edward Trent Gordon, Zachary Dean Wilson and Nicholas Connor Wilson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved