Nikki Gavalas Nance
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Nikki Gavalas Nance, 75, who entered into rest September 12, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock from Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas B. Wilkes III, Rev. Randall Haase and Rev. Dr. Anthony N. Gavalas officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Nance was a native of Augusta, GA, having made North Augusta, SC her home for the past 20 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Stillwell Sunday School Class and the Knox-Wilhelm Circle. Mrs. Nance retired form Thermal Ceramics, formerly known Babcock and Wilcox, with 42 years of service. During her career, she provided immense leadership as the first female to serve on the Board of Directors and as the first female Vice President of Human Resources. She enjoyed her time at the beach and volunteering with the United Way. Mrs. Nance will be fondly remembered for her love of family and for having a servant's heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nickolas and Louise Gavalas.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Lester Alan Nance; two daughters, Rebecca Nance (Doug) Carroll, Brooklet, GA, Deborah Nance (Wayne) Kunze, North Augusta, SC; two brothers, Rev. Dr. Anthony N. Gavalas, Athens, GA, Joseph L. (Donnis) Gavalas, Canton, GA; a sister, Vikena Gavalas (Milton) Thigpen, Philomath, GA; five grandchildren, Stephen Carroll, Nicole (Joe) Snoad, Meagan Owen, Michael Kunze and Mitchell Kunze.
Pallbearers will be Nickolas Anthony Gavalas III, Anthony George Gavalas, Victor Eugene Gavalas, Michael Joseph Gavalas, Nicholas George Gavalas, Robert Kip Gordon, Edward Trent Gordon, Zachary Dean Wilson and Nicholas Connor Wilson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
