Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Benenhaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina L. Benenhaley


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina L. Benenhaley Obituary
Mrs. Nina L. Benenhaley
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Nina L. Benenhaley, 88, who entered into rest March 14, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Eleazer Benenhaley, Dr. Paul Noe and Dr. Skip Myers officiating. Interment in the Sweetwater Cemetery.
For complete obituary information and registry visit www.PoseyCares.com
The family will receive friends at the Sweetwater Baptist Church this Monday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860 or another desired church.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -