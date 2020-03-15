|
|
Mrs. Nina L. Benenhaley
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Nina L. Benenhaley, 88, who entered into rest March 14, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Eleazer Benenhaley, Dr. Paul Noe and Dr. Skip Myers officiating. Interment in the Sweetwater Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Sweetwater Baptist Church this Monday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860 or another desired church.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020