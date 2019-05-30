|
|
Nina Weeks Stanford, 96, wife of the late James C. Stanford, entered into rest Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Madison Heights Memory Care Community.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, with Reverend David Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Stanford retired from retail at Sears and Robuck and was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald Herman Stanford and Faye McKinney Stanford, and by her grandson, Dalton Stanford.
She is survived by her grandsons, Shawn Gerald Stanford (Lisa), of Evans, Scott Shane Stanford (Ashley), of Statesboro, and Todd Chadwick Stanford (Jessica), of North Augusta; and by her great grandchildren, Jared Stanford, Regan Stanford, Chandler Stanford, Blake Stanford, and Bryson Stanford.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Gerald Stanford, Scott Shane Stanford, Todd Chadwick Stanford, Chandler Stanford, Bryson Stanford, Blake Stanford, Jared Stanford, and Larry Crawford.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809; Helping Hands Hospice, 3642 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909; or to Madison Heights Memory Care Community, 2822 Knob Hill Farm Rd, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019