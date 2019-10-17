|
|
Nita Joye Neal
Augusta, GA—"Mama Joy" passed away October 10 at Doctors Hospital and is now singing praises to her precious Lord in Heaven.
She was born 85 years ago in Newberry, Florida. She retired from MCG Dental School and spent 10 years with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board in China. She was involved in missions for many years including going as a volunteer to Kenya, Russia, Romania, and Moldova. Even after her health prevented her from going on mission trips with her church, she was still busy in Augusta ministering and witnessing, especially in The Touch of Love.
Joye is survived by one daughter, Carol Hall (John) and two sons James Neal (Sherry) and Owen Clarke Neal (Diane) and daughter-in-law Diane Neal and seven grandchildren and twelve great-grand children. She was predeceased by sons, James Raymond Neal, Jr. and Robert "Bob" Neal, her parents, sister and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made in her name either to The Touch of Love Ministry or The Augusta Association Backpack Ministry. Checks should be made to Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St, Augusta. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, October 20, at Curtis Baptist Church with a time of visitation following.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019