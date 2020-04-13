|
Nora Jean Powell Korrek
Edgefield, SC—Nora Jean Powell Korrek, 58, of Penn St., Edgefield, SC, wife of Ken P. Korrek entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 health concerns a private graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Korrek was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the daughter of the late Dorothy Kathleen Eely and Raymond Charles and June Elizabeth Powell. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; one son, James R. Blackledge; eight sisters and brothers, Danny Powell, Gary Powell, Kathi Anderson, Debbie Braswell, Diane Powell, Tim Powell, Tony Powell, and Shawn Powell. She was predeceased by a son Zeb Blackledge and a brother, Stephen Powell.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
