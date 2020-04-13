Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
More Obituaries for Nora Korrek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Jean Powell Korrek

Nora Jean Powell Korrek Obituary
Nora Jean Powell Korrek
Edgefield, SC—Nora Jean Powell Korrek, 58, of Penn St., Edgefield, SC, wife of Ken P. Korrek entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 health concerns a private graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Korrek was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the daughter of the late Dorothy Kathleen Eely and Raymond Charles and June Elizabeth Powell. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; one son, James R. Blackledge; eight sisters and brothers, Danny Powell, Gary Powell, Kathi Anderson, Debbie Braswell, Diane Powell, Tim Powell, Tony Powell, and Shawn Powell. She was predeceased by a son Zeb Blackledge and a brother, Stephen Powell.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/14/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
