Nora Louise Casey Obituary
Ms. Nora Louise Casey entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April.6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United House of Prayer with Elder J. H. Blair officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Gracie Casey, Patrick Marshall, Shameca Casey, Carmen Casey; brothers, Johnny Marshall, Thomas Marshall, Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces. nephews and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
