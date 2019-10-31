|
|
Minister Nora Reese-Laughlin
Warrenton, GA—The daughter of the late Horace & Etta Mary Chatman Reese formerly of Warrenton will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. 9109 Countyline Rd. (Mitchell). Bentley & Sons Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Family may be contacted at 478.718.1448.
Flowers may be sent to Dawson's Mortuary 12271 Broad St. Sparta, GA.
