Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
. 9109 Countyline Rd. (Mitchell).
Minister Nora Reese-Laughlin

Minister Nora Reese-Laughlin Obituary
Minister Nora Reese-Laughlin
Warrenton, GA—The daughter of the late Horace & Etta Mary Chatman Reese formerly of Warrenton will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. 9109 Countyline Rd. (Mitchell). Bentley & Sons Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Family may be contacted at 478.718.1448.
Flowers may be sent to Dawson's Mortuary 12271 Broad St. Sparta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019
