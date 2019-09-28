Home

Augusta, Georgia—Noram G. Amerson, age 71, entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 following an extended illness.
Noram was born in Ellensburg, Washington to the late Ivan and CloeLaDean Amerson. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam Era where he received numerous accolades including a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. Noram later went on to work as a welder for Garrett Aviation (now Standard Aero) near Bush Field. He was a member of American Legion Post 63.
In addition to his parents, Noram is preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Harden Amerson; and brother, Vernie Amerson.
He is survived by his son, Shane Amerson, grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter and Ashland Amerson; great grandson, Mason Carpenter; sisters and brother, Melvada Grandell, Loveta Henley, and Bobby Amerson.
Services will be private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
