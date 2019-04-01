|
Norene Morris Dukes, 89, wife of the late Benjamin C. Dukes entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM in Silvercrest Baptist Church with Dr. Roy Head officiating.
Pallbearers will be Craig Dukes, Michael Brock, Christopher Lopez, David Simmons, Ryan Welch, Michael Morris and Jason Faglier.
Mrs. Dukes was born in Patterson, GA to the late Ralph and Nora Lee Morris. She was a member of Silvercrest Baptist Church and former member of Glenn Hills Baptist Church. She was a strong woman of faith, an amazing cook and a military wife and mother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Lee Esther McMullen, Alta Fern Riddle; and 4 brothers, Wilfred Morris, Jehu Morris, Ralph Morris and Ellis Morris.
She is survived by her son, Steven L. Dukes (Jane); daughters, Judy F. Carter, Glenda S. Briggs (Ed) , Janice M. Carter, Cheryl Dukes and Tina D. Lopez; grandchildren, Kim Dupuis (Curtis), Diane Simmons (David), Michael Brock (Jessica), Craig Dukes, Gena Welch (Ryan), Christopher Lopez, three great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Lillie Randall for her loving care for their mother.
If so desired memorial contributions can be made to Silvercrest Baptist Church Building Fund 3431 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019