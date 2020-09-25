Norma B. Meares
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Memorial Services for Mrs. Norma B. Meares, 89, who entered into rest September 24, 2020, will be conducted in the Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, OK, at a later date.
Mrs. Meares was a native of Fletcher, OK, having made North Augusta, SC her home for the past five years. She retired as a Registered Nurse and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mrs. Meares was a talented artist and enjoyed the craft of egg decorating. She loved bird watching, genealogy and was an avid golfer. Mrs. Meares enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband, Dr. Cecil H. Meares. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Edith Barnett and her brother, James Odell Barnett.
Survivors include a son, Scott Meares (Debbie Finch); a daughter, Julie Hughes (David); a brother, William Barnett; a sister, Barbara Dodson; a granddaughter, Courtney Farris (Ricky); two great-grandchildren, Jake Farris and Abby Farris.
Posey Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.
