1/
Norma B. Meares
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma B. Meares
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Memorial Services for Mrs. Norma B. Meares, 89, who entered into rest September 24, 2020, will be conducted in the Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, OK, at a later date.
Mrs. Meares was a native of Fletcher, OK, having made North Augusta, SC her home for the past five years. She retired as a Registered Nurse and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mrs. Meares was a talented artist and enjoyed the craft of egg decorating. She loved bird watching, genealogy and was an avid golfer. Mrs. Meares enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband, Dr. Cecil H. Meares. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Edith Barnett and her brother, James Odell Barnett.
Survivors include a son, Scott Meares (Debbie Finch); a daughter, Julie Hughes (David); a brother, William Barnett; a sister, Barbara Dodson; a granddaughter, Courtney Farris (Ricky); two great-grandchildren, Jake Farris and Abby Farris.
Posey Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved