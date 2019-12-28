The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Baxter Obituary
Norma Baxter
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, December 27th, Mrs. Norma Thomas Baxter, 92, loving wife for sixty-seven years of the late Judge John Robert Baxter, Jr.
Mrs. Baxter was a life-long resident of Augusta, Georgia. She was a graduate of Tubman High School, and retired from King Mill after forty-five years of service, which included work in the Job Evaluation and then the Cost Accounting Departments. Norma was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, having taught Sunday School, served as Youth Advisor, Alter Guild, and Daughters of the King. She and Judge Baxter later moved to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with the late Father Neal Phelps. Known as "Noni" by her granddaughters, great granddaughters, nieces and nephews, Norma loved each and all of them with her whole heart.
Family members include her daughter: Beverly B. Kesel and husband Leonard of Martinez; grandchildren: Kimberly A. Koss (Charles) of North Augusta, Shannon A. Minor (Derrick) of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren: Shannon Katherine Koss, North Augusta; Clare Baxter Koss, Columbia, SC; Billie Emma Minor and Reston Isabella Minor of Raleigh, NC; sisters: Mary Ann Ergle, Pearl E. Key, and sister-in-law Doris Thomas. She was preceded in death by the following: her parents, Frank Bourland and Ruth Connell Thomas; brothers: Reverend Frank Thomas, J. Gordon Thomas, Perry Lee Thomas, George Warren Thomas; sister: Nillar Rooks; sisters-in-law: Louise Thomas, Juanita Dantzler, Agnes Showalter, Mabel Roberts, and Naomi Key.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. Kurt D. Miller officiating. Pallbearers will be David Bass, John Key, Josh Key, Tony Key, Vernon Clark, John Altoonian, and Chuck Goff. Burial immediately following at Westview Cemetery, Augusta, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 3321 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, 30909-3199 or Christ Episcopal Church, 1900 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now