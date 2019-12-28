|
|
Norma Baxter
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, December 27th, Mrs. Norma Thomas Baxter, 92, loving wife for sixty-seven years of the late Judge John Robert Baxter, Jr.
Mrs. Baxter was a life-long resident of Augusta, Georgia. She was a graduate of Tubman High School, and retired from King Mill after forty-five years of service, which included work in the Job Evaluation and then the Cost Accounting Departments. Norma was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, having taught Sunday School, served as Youth Advisor, Alter Guild, and Daughters of the King. She and Judge Baxter later moved to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with the late Father Neal Phelps. Known as "Noni" by her granddaughters, great granddaughters, nieces and nephews, Norma loved each and all of them with her whole heart.
Family members include her daughter: Beverly B. Kesel and husband Leonard of Martinez; grandchildren: Kimberly A. Koss (Charles) of North Augusta, Shannon A. Minor (Derrick) of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren: Shannon Katherine Koss, North Augusta; Clare Baxter Koss, Columbia, SC; Billie Emma Minor and Reston Isabella Minor of Raleigh, NC; sisters: Mary Ann Ergle, Pearl E. Key, and sister-in-law Doris Thomas. She was preceded in death by the following: her parents, Frank Bourland and Ruth Connell Thomas; brothers: Reverend Frank Thomas, J. Gordon Thomas, Perry Lee Thomas, George Warren Thomas; sister: Nillar Rooks; sisters-in-law: Louise Thomas, Juanita Dantzler, Agnes Showalter, Mabel Roberts, and Naomi Key.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. Kurt D. Miller officiating. Pallbearers will be David Bass, John Key, Josh Key, Tony Key, Vernon Clark, John Altoonian, and Chuck Goff. Burial immediately following at Westview Cemetery, Augusta, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 3321 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, 30909-3199 or Christ Episcopal Church, 1900 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019