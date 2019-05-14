Norma Hudson Napier entered into rest Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Frank Napier.



Norma was born in Augusta, GA in March of 1926 to the late W. Pope and Edith T. Hudson. She graduated from Tubman High School, attended Augusta Jr. College and Hurst Business College for Women. Norma was also employed by the Georgia and Florida Railroad where she met her future husband.



She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her interests included traveling, shopping trips with her daughters, playing bridge, the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, and enjoying her many friends. Norma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Anna Bannister Sunday School Class.



Family members include her daughters: Elaine Bilton, Janice Whitfield (Frank), and Beth Freeman (Butch); grandchildren: Jennifer Collier, Ashley F. Spires, Will Freeman, and Eric Whitfield; and 6 great grandchildren.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff at Brandon Wilde for their loving care.



The memorial service will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Debt Retirement Fund at First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 14 to May 15, 2019