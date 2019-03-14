Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma J. Miller Obituary
Norma Jeanette Miller entered into eternal rest Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1946 to the late Ms. Willie Mae Smith and Mr. Ralph Bynes. Norma was preceded in death by one sister, Ms. Irene Beasley.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Ms. Dianne Miller; son, Curtis (Shirley) Miller, Sr.; two special gifts from God, Ms. Tracy Johnson and Ms. Donyell Miller; one sister, Mrs. Debbie Glenn; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Homegoing services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, Reverend Dr. Kenneth B. Martin, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now