Norma Jeanette Miller entered into eternal rest Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1946 to the late Ms. Willie Mae Smith and Mr. Ralph Bynes. Norma was preceded in death by one sister, Ms. Irene Beasley.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Ms. Dianne Miller; son, Curtis (Shirley) Miller, Sr.; two special gifts from God, Ms. Tracy Johnson and Ms. Donyell Miller; one sister, Mrs. Debbie Glenn; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, Reverend Dr. Kenneth B. Martin, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019