Norma Jean McLendon
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Norma Jean McLendon

Norma Jean McLendon Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Norma Jean McLendon, 83, who entered into rest February 26, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Earl Welch officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 until 8.

Memorials may be made to Bel-Ridge Baptist Church, 108 Monterey Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019
