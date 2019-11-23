|
Norma Lindberg
Martinez, Georgia—Mrs. Norma Loraine Lindberg, entered into rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Norma is survived by her children Carol (Robert) Brewster, Joan (Edward) Kruscavage, and Terri Barden; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Norma was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed travelling.
A Private Graveside service will take place at Westover Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft Assisted Living and Memory care, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
