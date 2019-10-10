|
Norma "Darlene" Mitchell Buell
Martinez, GA—On Friday, October 4, 2019, Norma "Darlene" Mitchell Buell went to be with her Lord, passing away peacefully at her home in Washington, Georgia. She was 84 years old. Darlene was born on August 2, 1935, in Powersville, Missouri, to Norman and Clara (Ellis) Mitchell. When she was young, the family moved to California and later to Oregon where she met her husband, Sherman Edward Buell, while attending Stayton High School. A career soldier, Sherman attained the rank of Major and retired from the US Army. He and Darlene lived at various Army posts in Washington, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Maryland, plus Germany and South Korea. After retirement, they moved to Wilkes County, where they enjoyed many years of raising a variety of animals and visits from their family. Married 58 years prior to his death, the Buells raised four children: Randy, Karen, Lisa, and Lora.
Darlene is survived by her children Randy (Debbie) Buell of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Karen (Chet Thomas) Buell of Salem, Oregon; Lisa (Larry) Oglesby of Madison, Georgia; and Lora (Tommy) Garland of Grovetown, Georgia; and siblings George Mitchell of California, Mary Gaukel of Colorado, Shirley Dodson of Texas, and David Mitchell of Oregon. She had eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Amy Bator, and sister Ana Brooks.
She had an artistic talent that she applied to many interests over the years including flower arranging, cake decorating, crocheting, painting, and sewing. She was also an avid gardener and birdwatcher, but her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with whom she shared special bonds. She will be greatly missed by her family who loved her deeply.
The family is very grateful to the staff of Hospice Services of GA who cared for Darlene in the last several weeks of her life. There will be a memorial service at the Buell Farm in Wilkes County on Saturday, October 12, 2019. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the or Extra Special People of Watkinsville, Georgia. McNeill Funeral Home in Martinez is assisting with the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 11, 2019
