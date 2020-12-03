Norma Sumpter
Augusta, GA—Norma "Chi Chi" Sumpter was born on May 9, 1958 in Panama City, Panama. She peacefully departed at the age of 62 on November 30, 2020. After immigrating from Panama she lived in various places due to her parents' involvement in the military. She called Virginia, Kentucky, Baumholder, Germany; and Fayetteville, NC home; where she graduated from E.E. Smith High School, before eventually marrying Clarence Sumpter and raising four sons. Norma worked a variety of jobs until she was able to find her calling by becoming a teacher's assistant at assorted daycares. To say that Chi Chi loved young children would be a huge understatement. She adored children and dedicated her life to ensuring all kids felt loved and inspired to learn. This was especially evident by all the love she poured into her grandson "Javie".
She always gave of herself and wanted everyone around her to be happy. She expressed her love through cooking, making others laugh, or performing countless acts to get other people to where they needed to be. A virtual celebration of life is planned for Monday, December 14th at 6pm. Please visit this link for more information https://bit.ly/ChiChiMemorial
She is survived by her 4 sons: Jairo McMican (Jordan), Clarence Sumpter Jr., Omar Sumpter (Carmon); and Idar Sumpter; her brother Albert McMican and sister Rosa Hudson; 3 grandchildren Zaire McMican, Omar Javier Sumpter Jr., and Braxton McMican; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/4/2020