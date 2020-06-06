Norman A. Carlson
Norman A. Carlson
Girard, GA—Norman A. Carlson, 90, entered into rest on Friday, June 5, 2020. Graveside Services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, June 9 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Girard.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
