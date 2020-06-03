Norman Hoyt Gregory
Sparta, GA—Norman "Hoyt" Gregory, 63, entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Mr. Hoyt enjoyed the simple things in life. His favorite hobbies include fishing, hunting, and playing the banjo. Mr. Hoyt is preceded in death by his father William Bruce Gregory. Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Gregory; daughter, Amanda Tyrus (Jon); daughter, Kathie Gregory; daughter, Laura Gregory; step-daughter, Katherine Lee (Caleb); mother, Evelyn Gregory; sister, Sabrina Gregory; sister, Angie Cook (Scott); nephew, Kevin (Holly); nephew, Robert (Janie); niece; Michelle; grand-nephew, Hoyt; and many extended family.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. We ask if you are attending services, due to the COVID-19, please stay in your vehicles as we are only limited to 10 people at the service. We are encouraging people to please sign the online registry to show the family support during this time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.