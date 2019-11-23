|
|
Norman Jones II
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Norman Jones II, entered into rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Jones; son, Cedric Jones; grandchildren, Alisha Webb, Brian Webb, Nicholas Azure; sisters, Barbara (Samuel) Stewart and Dr. Brenda Stanford; former wife, Murylene Jones and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, with Reverend Ella Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with military honors.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019