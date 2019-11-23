Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadway Baptist Church
2323 Barton Chapel Road
Norman Jones II Obituary
Norman Jones II
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Norman Jones II, entered into rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Jones; son, Cedric Jones; grandchildren, Alisha Webb, Brian Webb, Nicholas Azure; sisters, Barbara (Samuel) Stewart and Dr. Brenda Stanford; former wife, Murylene Jones and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, with Reverend Ella Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with military honors.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
