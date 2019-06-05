Entered into rest Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brandon Wilde, Mr. Norman Leonard Heberer, husband of Joan Fulghum; daughters: Linda H. York (Wes), Patti McWhirter (Dana); grandsons: Joe York (Isabel), David McWhirter; granddaughter Leah Carwile: great-granddaughter: Bellamy York. Mr. Heberer was predeceased by his first wife of 68 years: Nancy J. Spoerl Heberer.



Norm was born in Red Bud, Illinois on July 18, 1924 to Florence Heberer Werlich and John Heberer. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in l951 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation he began a career with Champion Paper Company in Hamilton, Ohio. His most memorable time with the company was the almost 3 years he spent in Brazil, where he assisted in starting a pulp and paper mill in Mogi Guacu. Norm returned to Brazil almost 80 times during his lifetime, a country he loved so much. He was a Fellow member of TAPPI and IEEE, West Lake Country Club, and Pinway Hunting Club. He was an avid golfer and a patron of the Masters Tournament since 1963. He spent many weeks during retirement at his home in Beech Mountain, NC, always enjoying the perfect sunsets. Norm was also a long time member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a Mason and a Shriner. His daughters said that he was known for his love of people and his less than stellar driving.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Thomas Poteet on Davis Road Augusta, GA. The Rev. Nadine Ellsworth-Moran and Dr. G. Daniel McCall will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary