Mr. C. Norman Nicholson, 84, loving husband of 50 years to Meredith Smith Nicholson, entered into rest Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Mr. Nicholson was a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon, elder, Clerk of session and choir member. Choral Music was important to him and he shared his talents locally, nationally and internationally.



After nearly forty years in banking, Mr. Nicholson retired as Senior Vice President and Trust Officer from Sun Trust Bank. He was active in local civic affairs and services.



A strongly patriotic citizen, Mr. Nicholson was extremely proud of his thirty-seven years of service to his country in the United States Navy retiring with the rank of Commander.



He earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Emory University. An avid reader of history, he keenly followed international affairs.



Above all else he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a true Southern Gentleman with honor and integrity.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Sterling Ivey (Chip) and Leslie Mitchell (Steve); grandchildren: Patrick Ivey, Ansley Ivey, Katherine Ivey, Mac Mitchell, and Mary Beth Powell (David); and sister: Lyndell Girard (Ed). He is preceded in death by his grandson: Jodie Hughes Ivey V; brother: John Kirk Nicholson, Jr. ; and parents: John Kirk Nicholson, Sr. and Mary Ruth Nicholson.



The memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew Rich and Rev. Robert Hunt officiating. Committal will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Camp IVEY, attention Sterling Ivey 1058 Claussen Rd., Suite 100, Augusta, GA 30907 or to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019