W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Norman O. Hutchinson Sr.

Norman O. Hutchinson Sr. Obituary
Mr. Norman O. Hutchinson, Sr., entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from World Outreach Evangelistic Church, 3521 Jack Kelly Road, Pastor Millard F. Byrd, and Minister Greg Butler, eulogist.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019
