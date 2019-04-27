|
|
Mr. Norman O. Hutchinson, Sr., entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from World Outreach Evangelistic Church, 3521 Jack Kelly Road, Pastor Millard F. Byrd, and Minister Greg Butler, eulogist.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019