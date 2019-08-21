|
|
Norris E. Blair
Sylvania, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Norris E. Blair "Sonny," 82, loving husband of Shelby L. Blair. Additional family members include sons: Christopher E. Blair (Betsy), J. Scott Blair (Karla) and Alex Blair (Kathy); sister: Mary Alice Barrs; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Mr. Blair was a native Augustan. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in 1955. He retired from AT&T after 30 years and was a longtime member of the CWA. He served with the Air National Guard Reserves for 20 years. Mr. Blair loved playing golf and cards at Beaver Creek Country Club, woodworking and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United () of Augusta, 701 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019