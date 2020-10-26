Nova Elise Reid
Augusta, GA—Nova Elise Reid entered the world on sunny, March 2 and lit up the world from her very first breath. Adored by her momma, daddy, many siblings and fur friends, her second Mom, Toni-King Smith and many honorary "aunties" across the globe. Nova was a big surprise, bringing two stubborn people closer to each other, closer to the Lord and renewing their faith that love conquers all. Nova gave her family a reason to believe in magic once again. Every day, she showed us how simply joy is when we choose to recognize it. She was the boss, demanding her silly songs were on and delighted in the cheers from her adoring fans while busting out her moves. She was pure sunshine, sass, exuberant love and a daily reminder life is what you make it. Nova means "new beginnings" and our family asks, in her honor, for you to grab YOUR new beginning, whatever that might be. Let today, the celebration of HER life, be the beginning of celebrating yours!
Nova is survived by her parents: Josh and Melissa; siblings: Kyle, Calla, Cassidy, Elijah, Mallory, Noah, Emory, Corban, Jowan and Wyatt; her second "Mommy": Toni-King Smith and her family, Jamey, Neveah and Michael. Also, grandparents Andrew and Darlene Bodie, and Daniel Reid; aunts and uncles: James and Stephanie Reid, Grady and Lauren; as well as countless cousins.
From Mom: Indescribable gratitude to Carmen Moses, Carly Johnson, Amanda Lancaster and Safra Turner who moved mountains to support our family and love on Novas siblings.
From Dad: To my brother James and Uncle Keith for showing up so quickly to offer support and comfort. To all my friends who've become family for holding me up. And to everyone who has dedicated all they can in making Novas celebration of life so very meaningful.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Journey Community Church with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits