Mr. O'Neil Gregory
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Fred O'Neil Gregory, Jr., 68, who entered into rest February 11, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the First Christian Church of Belvedere. Reverend Milton R. Summerall officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens with Veterans Honors and Masonic Rites.
Mr. Gregory was a native of Clearwater, having made Belvedere his home for the past 25 years. He was a 1969 graduate of LBC High School, a 1974 graduate of Aiken Technical College and a US Air Force Veteran of Viet Nam. Mr. Gregory was a member of the Frist Christian Church of Belvedere where he served as a Deacon, member of the Official Board and the Property Committee. He was a member of the Horse Creek Masonic Lodge # 174 AFM and an Honorary Member of the Belvedere Masonic Lodge # 388 AFM and a retired Welding Instructor at the Savannah River Site.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Shirley Mayson Gregory; a son, Justin O'Neil (Mary Ann) Gregory, Martinez; a daughter, Ashley (Michael) Davis, Belvedere; two grandchildren, Rhiannon Gregory and Robert Gregory; a sister, Sharon (Paul) Vaughn, Leesville, SC; a nephew, Kyle Muza. Mr. Gregory was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Ruth Gregory and a brother, Roger Eugene Gregory.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Horse Creek Masonic Lodge # 174 AFM and the Belvedere Masonic Lodge # 388 AFM. Active Pallbearers will be Bruce Turner, Darren Rushton, Michael Mayson, Brian Mayson, Kyle Muza and Mark Alexander.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020