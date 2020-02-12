Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for O'Neil Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O'Neil Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'Neil Gregory Obituary
Mr. O'Neil Gregory
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Fred O'Neil Gregory, Jr., 68, who entered into rest February 11, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the First Christian Church of Belvedere. Reverend Milton R. Summerall officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens with Veterans Honors and Masonic Rites.
Mr. Gregory was a native of Clearwater, having made Belvedere his home for the past 25 years. He was a 1969 graduate of LBC High School, a 1974 graduate of Aiken Technical College and a US Air Force Veteran of Viet Nam. Mr. Gregory was a member of the Frist Christian Church of Belvedere where he served as a Deacon, member of the Official Board and the Property Committee. He was a member of the Horse Creek Masonic Lodge # 174 AFM and an Honorary Member of the Belvedere Masonic Lodge # 388 AFM and a retired Welding Instructor at the Savannah River Site.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Shirley Mayson Gregory; a son, Justin O'Neil (Mary Ann) Gregory, Martinez; a daughter, Ashley (Michael) Davis, Belvedere; two grandchildren, Rhiannon Gregory and Robert Gregory; a sister, Sharon (Paul) Vaughn, Leesville, SC; a nephew, Kyle Muza. Mr. Gregory was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Ruth Gregory and a brother, Roger Eugene Gregory.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Horse Creek Masonic Lodge # 174 AFM and the Belvedere Masonic Lodge # 388 AFM. Active Pallbearers will be Bruce Turner, Darren Rushton, Michael Mayson, Brian Mayson, Kyle Muza and Mark Alexander.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 4 until 6.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O'Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -