O'Vera Thomas Witcher
1932 - 2020
Augusta, GA—O'Vera Thomas Witcher entered into rest on Friday, November 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her children, Julius (Keyna) Witcher, Gail (Larry) Denson, Willie (Rachel) Roland, Jane Witcher; seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/02/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
